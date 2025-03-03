Left Menu

Stock Scam Swindles Woman of Rs 51 Lakh

A woman from Greater Noida was allegedly defrauded of over Rs 51 lakh in a stock trading scam. Meenu Rani was lured by Hari Singh, who claimed extensive experience in stock market investment. Despite initial profits and the lure of major returns, she realized she was defrauded.

Updated: 03-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:03 IST
A woman from Greater Noida has reportedly fallen prey to a stock trading scam, losing over Rs 51 lakh in the process, according to police reports released on Monday.

Meenu Rani filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station on Saturday, stating she was deceived by Hari Singh, who boasted of 15 years of expertise in stock market investment. Enticed by promises of handsome returns, Rani invested Rs 51.50 lakh, enlisting financial help from her husband, mother-in-law, and relatives.

Police officials detailed that Rani's trust in Singh grew after receiving Rs 1,000 credited to her account via Amazon gift vouchers. Encouraged, she initially invested Rs 50,000, witnessing apparent profits on an app provided by the scammers. Ultimately, Rani discovered the fraud after consulting an acquaintance and contacted the cyber police when the schemers ceased communication upon her demand for a refund. Officers are working to recover more of the lost funds as investigations continue.

