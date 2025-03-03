Germany's Ambitious Defense Spending Shift Sends Stocks Soaring

Germany is on the brink of a monumental shift in its defense spending, marking an unprecedented move not seen since the Cold War. The prospective fiscal overhaul has caused European defense stocks to soar, reflecting investor confidence in the sector. While Germany's likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has not confirmed specifics, the urgency for such spending has been underscored by global security dynamics.

The proposition includes potential special funds amounting to nearly a trillion euros, targeting both defense and infrastructure. This development arises amidst uncertainties about Washington's support for European defense. Merz emphasized the need for Europe to demonstrate its capacity for independent action, signaling a priority on defense and infrastructure investment.

Shares of defense contractors like Thyssenkrupp and Rheinmetall surged as reports suggested negotiations for a 400 billion euro defense fund and a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund. If confirmed, these measures would mark a significant economic shift, equating to 20% of Germany's GDP and echoing the country's investment levels since reunification.

