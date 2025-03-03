Dowry Death Dilemma: High Court's Bail Decision Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court deemed dowry deaths a persistent 'grave social concern,' urging courts to critically evaluate circumstances under which bail is granted. The apex court revoked bail granted to parents-in-law by the Allahabad High Court in a recent dowry death case, highlighting the need for profound judicial scrutiny.

Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta highlighted the societal impact of such offenses, stating they strike at the heart of social justice and equality. Their decision came after the parents-in-law, accused of harassing their daughter-in-law over dowry, were granted bail despite allegations pointing to persistent cruelty.

Citing Section 304B of the IPC, the court emphasized the stringent standards necessary for dowry death cases, warning that laxity in bail parameters could undermine public confidence in the judicial system. The court upheld bail for the deceased woman's sisters-in-law, noting their different roles in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)