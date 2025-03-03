Call for Justice as Family Alleges Shahzadi Khan Was Executed Unjustly

The execution of Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman who was hanged in Abu Dhabi, has sparked allegations from her family claiming that she was denied a fair trial and justice. Shahzadi was executed on February 15, accused of murdering an infant. Her father, Shabbir Khan, expressed his grief and dissatisfaction, accusing the Indian government of neglecting their pleas for assistance.

The family's legal counsel, Ali Mohammad, critiqued the execution as an 'extrajudicial killing' and revealed that continuous efforts to bring awareness to her case were futile. While the Ministry of External Affairs stated they provided all possible legal assistance, including mercy petitions to UAE authorities, the family remains unconvinced.

The case raises concerns over judicial processes and diplomatic interventions, with Shahzadi's family seeking justice from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They urge him to address what they perceive as grave wrongs committed against Shahzadi, hoping for recognition and rectification of her case.

