Left Menu

Call for Justice as Family Alleges Shahzadi Khan Was Executed Unjustly

Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman, was executed in Abu Dhabi for alleged murder. Her family claims she was denied justice, and the Indian government did not assist them. The Ministry of External Affairs asserts they provided legal support. Her family continues to seek justice from the Indian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Newdelhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:35 IST
Call for Justice as Family Alleges Shahzadi Khan Was Executed Unjustly
  • Country:
  • India

The execution of Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman who was hanged in Abu Dhabi, has sparked allegations from her family claiming that she was denied a fair trial and justice. Shahzadi was executed on February 15, accused of murdering an infant. Her father, Shabbir Khan, expressed his grief and dissatisfaction, accusing the Indian government of neglecting their pleas for assistance.

The family's legal counsel, Ali Mohammad, critiqued the execution as an 'extrajudicial killing' and revealed that continuous efforts to bring awareness to her case were futile. While the Ministry of External Affairs stated they provided all possible legal assistance, including mercy petitions to UAE authorities, the family remains unconvinced.

The case raises concerns over judicial processes and diplomatic interventions, with Shahzadi's family seeking justice from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They urge him to address what they perceive as grave wrongs committed against Shahzadi, hoping for recognition and rectification of her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025