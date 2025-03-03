Justice Pledged for Victims of Chit Fund Scam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged action against Sai Sadhana Chit Fund in Palnadu district, accused of defrauding hundreds of residents.

During his return from the Secretariat to his residence, Naidu met with victims of the alleged scam by the Narasaraopeta-based company.

Naidu assured the gathered victims of government intervention to bring the perpetrators to justice, following their accounts of financial losses they suffered.

