Orissa High Court Grants Late-Term Abortion to Sickle Cell Anaemic Rape Survivor

The Orissa High Court has permitted a 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her over 27-week pregnancy. This decision was made in light of the severe health risks posed by her conditions, sickle cell anaemia and epilepsy.

The minor, from the Kandhamal district, did not report the assault immediately due to threats, only seeking medical help when her health deteriorated. Her pregnancy surpassed the 24-week limit of the MTP Act, yet the court allowed the abortion under special circumstances.

Emphasizing bodily autonomy and swift justice, the court urged the Odisha government to create a Standard Operating Procedure to ensure prompt access to reproductive healthcare and improve case handling by law enforcement.

