Left Menu

Euro Gains Amid Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal

The euro saw a rebound due to optimism for a Ukraine peace deal and tighter U.S. dollar interest rate differentials. Positive developments in Eurozone's fiscal policies and defense spending also supported the currency. Analysts noted these factors could bolster future growth and aid the euro's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:02 IST
Euro Gains Amid Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the euro experienced a resurgence, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential Ukraine peace agreement as well as anticipated tightening in U.S. dollar interest rate differentials. This comes ahead of a key U.S. economic growth indicator, the February payrolls report, due later in the week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's reception in Britain was warm following a less favorable encounter with former U.S. President Donald Trump. This stirred the euro from a recent 16-day low. Analysts suggest that the prospect of a peace agreement in Ukraine and increased fiscal spending by Eurozone countries could nurture growth, providing further support for the euro.

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to brief member states on enhancing the European defense industry and military capabilities. The euro's upward trajectory was partly attributed to a better-than-expected inflation report from the Eurozone, augmenting investor sentiments within the currency market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025