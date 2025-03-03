Euro Gains Amid Hopes for Ukraine Peace Deal

On Monday, the euro experienced a resurgence, buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential Ukraine peace agreement as well as anticipated tightening in U.S. dollar interest rate differentials. This comes ahead of a key U.S. economic growth indicator, the February payrolls report, due later in the week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's reception in Britain was warm following a less favorable encounter with former U.S. President Donald Trump. This stirred the euro from a recent 16-day low. Analysts suggest that the prospect of a peace agreement in Ukraine and increased fiscal spending by Eurozone countries could nurture growth, providing further support for the euro.

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to brief member states on enhancing the European defense industry and military capabilities. The euro's upward trajectory was partly attributed to a better-than-expected inflation report from the Eurozone, augmenting investor sentiments within the currency market.

