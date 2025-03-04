Left Menu

Trump Stands Firm on Tariff Threats Against Mexico and Canada

President Donald Trump reaffirmed there is no way for Mexico or Canada to avoid the tariffs he plans to impose, starting on Tuesday, unless they negotiate a deal on mitigating fentanyl inflows into the U.S., indicating a strong stance on trade and border control measures.

Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has reiterated his firm stance on imposing tariffs against Mexico and Canada starting Tuesday. He emphasized that the possibility of averting these tariffs is nonexistent unless an agreement is reached to curb fentanyl inflows into the United States.

When questioned about the potential for Mexico and Canada to bypass the impending tariffs, Trump responded on Monday stating unequivocally, "No room left for Mexico or Canada." This declaration underscores the administration's unyielding position on tightening trade measures.

Trump's latest comments highlight the ongoing trade tensions as the U.S. administration seeks to address broader issues associated with border security and drug trafficking, particularly concerning fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid at the heart of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

