Rashtriya Raksha University Launches Innovative Prison Welfare Program

In a bid to advance prison administration and welfare initiatives, the Pasighat campus of Rashtriya Raksha University in Arunachal Pradesh has introduced a specialized training program on modern criminal law and prison welfare.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), aspires to equip prison officials with updated legal knowledge and skills necessary for handling recent amendments in criminal law.

Addressing the virtual launch, BPRD Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma highlighted the significance of integrating technological advancements into prison management to streamline judicial procedures and furnish officials with cutting-edge capabilities.

