Left Menu

Rashtriya Raksha University Launches Innovative Prison Welfare Program

Rashtriya Raksha University in Arunachal Pradesh launched a training program focused on new criminal law and prison welfare. It aims to enhance prison administration by educating officials on legal amendments and procedural reforms. The program highlights rehabilitation with security, offering both online and offline sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:24 IST
Rashtriya Raksha University Launches Innovative Prison Welfare Program
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to advance prison administration and welfare initiatives, the Pasighat campus of Rashtriya Raksha University in Arunachal Pradesh has introduced a specialized training program on modern criminal law and prison welfare.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), aspires to equip prison officials with updated legal knowledge and skills necessary for handling recent amendments in criminal law.

Addressing the virtual launch, BPRD Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma highlighted the significance of integrating technological advancements into prison management to streamline judicial procedures and furnish officials with cutting-edge capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025