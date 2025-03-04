Tragic Family Subdued by Gaming Obsession in Odisha
A college student in Odisha, frustrated by his family's disapproval of his online gaming addiction, tragically killed his parents and sister. The incident led to his arrest, and a police investigation is underway. The family was already embroiled in a land dispute, adding to their troubles.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, a 21-year-old college student murdered his family due to their disapproval of his online gaming habits. The horrific act occurred early Tuesday morning when Surjyakant Sethy fatally attacked his parents and sister with stones.
The deceased have been identified as Prasant Sethy, his wife Kanaklata, and daughter Rosalin. Law enforcement officials, along with scientific teams, launched an immediate investigation into the incident, which shocked the local community.
According to police sources, Surjyakant was suspected of suffering from mental health issues. An existing land dispute had previously brought the family into contact with local MLA Amarendra Das. The accused has since been arrested after admitting guilt to villagers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
