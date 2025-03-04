Odisha Police Dismantles Inter-State ATM Robbery Syndicate
Eight arrests were made by Odisha Police, busting an inter-state ATM robbery gang. Stolen from Bhubaneswar's SBI ATM, the gang nabbed Rs 21.77 lakh along with the machine. Investigations led to apprehending suspects from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, recovering both cash and stolen goods.
In a significant crackdown, the Odisha Police have unravelled an inter-state ATM robbery gang, apprehending eight individuals, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
The arrests came as part of an investigation into a robbery at an SBI ATM in Bhubaneswar's Sriram Nagar. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh revealed six suspects were from Odisha, with two others from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
The gang had brazenly absconded with the ATM machine and Rs 21.77 lakh in cash on January 24. The damaged ATM and transportation vehicle were recovered, alongside additional stolen goods. Teams used CCTV footage and technical evidence to locate and apprehend the culprits.
