Odisha Police Dismantles Inter-State ATM Robbery Syndicate

In a significant crackdown, the Odisha Police have unravelled an inter-state ATM robbery gang, apprehending eight individuals, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The arrests came as part of an investigation into a robbery at an SBI ATM in Bhubaneswar's Sriram Nagar. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh revealed six suspects were from Odisha, with two others from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The gang had brazenly absconded with the ATM machine and Rs 21.77 lakh in cash on January 24. The damaged ATM and transportation vehicle were recovered, alongside additional stolen goods. Teams used CCTV footage and technical evidence to locate and apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)