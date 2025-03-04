Left Menu

Odisha Police Dismantles Inter-State ATM Robbery Syndicate

Eight arrests were made by Odisha Police, busting an inter-state ATM robbery gang. Stolen from Bhubaneswar's SBI ATM, the gang nabbed Rs 21.77 lakh along with the machine. Investigations led to apprehending suspects from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, recovering both cash and stolen goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:04 IST
Odisha Police Dismantles Inter-State ATM Robbery Syndicate
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Odisha Police have unravelled an inter-state ATM robbery gang, apprehending eight individuals, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The arrests came as part of an investigation into a robbery at an SBI ATM in Bhubaneswar's Sriram Nagar. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh revealed six suspects were from Odisha, with two others from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The gang had brazenly absconded with the ATM machine and Rs 21.77 lakh in cash on January 24. The damaged ATM and transportation vehicle were recovered, alongside additional stolen goods. Teams used CCTV footage and technical evidence to locate and apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025