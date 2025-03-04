Goa Police File Case Against Abu Farhan Azmi Amid Marketplace Scuffle
Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi and husband of actor Ayesha Takia, has been involved in a public altercation in Goa. Following a late-night disturbance, a case was filed against him and others for disturbing peace and scuffling in Candolim, North Goa.
The Goa police have registered a case against Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, after a brawl erupted at a supermarket in Candolim. The altercation involved Azmi and others, leading to public peace disturbance charges being filed on Tuesday.
According to Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik, Azmi was reportedly carrying a licensed firearm during the altercation, which occurred over a trivial issue. Despite the scuffle, both parties involved opted not to press charges or undergo medical examinations.
Statements were recorded from all involved parties, and a complaint was initiated by Calangute police. A case has now been registered against Azmi and several others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
