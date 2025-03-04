Goa Police File Case Against Abu Farhan Azmi Amid Marketplace Scuffle

The Goa police have registered a case against Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, after a brawl erupted at a supermarket in Candolim. The altercation involved Azmi and others, leading to public peace disturbance charges being filed on Tuesday.

According to Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik, Azmi was reportedly carrying a licensed firearm during the altercation, which occurred over a trivial issue. Despite the scuffle, both parties involved opted not to press charges or undergo medical examinations.

Statements were recorded from all involved parties, and a complaint was initiated by Calangute police. A case has now been registered against Azmi and several others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

