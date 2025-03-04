Left Menu

Goa Police File Case Against Abu Farhan Azmi Amid Marketplace Scuffle

Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi and husband of actor Ayesha Takia, has been involved in a public altercation in Goa. Following a late-night disturbance, a case was filed against him and others for disturbing peace and scuffling in Candolim, North Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:25 IST
Goa Police File Case Against Abu Farhan Azmi Amid Marketplace Scuffle
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police have registered a case against Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, after a brawl erupted at a supermarket in Candolim. The altercation involved Azmi and others, leading to public peace disturbance charges being filed on Tuesday.

According to Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik, Azmi was reportedly carrying a licensed firearm during the altercation, which occurred over a trivial issue. Despite the scuffle, both parties involved opted not to press charges or undergo medical examinations.

Statements were recorded from all involved parties, and a complaint was initiated by Calangute police. A case has now been registered against Azmi and several others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025