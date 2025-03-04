Left Menu

Maharashtra's Beed District Bandh Over Sarpanch Murder Unveils Political Turmoil

A bandh swept parts of Maharashtra's Beed district after violent images of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder emerged online. Minister Dhananjay Munde resigned following revelations of his aide's involvement. The murder, linked to an extortion attempt on an energy firm, has led to multiple arrests and simmering political tension in the region.

In the wake of distressing images related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, a complete shutdown was observed in Maharashtra's Beed district, especially in Kej and Patoda, on Tuesday, according to police reports. The photographs have stirred local discontent, leading to protests and calls for justice.

The situation intensified with Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation from the state cabinet after his aide was named as the mastermind in Deshmukh's murder. The state CID has filed an extensive chargesheet, shedding light on the gruesome details of the case, which involves alleged extortion attempts and brutal assaults.

Amidst political tension, the state police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused, with seven arrests made so far. As images and videos from the crime scene spread, opposition voices have demanded accountability, further fueling the region's unrest.

