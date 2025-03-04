Global Shifts: Political Talks, Military Pauses, and International Tensions

Germany's conservatives and the SPD are in coalition talks, eyeing significant borrowing for military and infrastructure. Election winner Friedrich Merz seeks to form a coalition with the SPD by Easter, with possibilities of off-budget borrowing programmes being pushed through parliament.

The suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine by President Trump is causing geopolitical ripples. While it does not immediately compromise Ukraine's defenses, Trump's actions mark a shift toward improved ties with Russia, prompting Ukraine to work on maintaining U.S. relations.

U.S. government security protocols are under scrutiny after mass layoffs left top-cleared workers uninformed. Fired employees, many privy to sensitive information, pose potential security risks due to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency's oversight.

