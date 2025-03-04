Left Menu

Karnataka Government Considers Legislators' Salary Revisions

The Karnataka government is planning to introduce legislation to revise legislators' salaries, as discussed by the Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee. While specific percentages are not decided, an increase is being considered. Additional discussions include a potential constitution club for legislators to address facility inadequacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:04 IST
Karnataka Government Considers Legislators' Salary Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is actively considering the introduction of a legislative bill aimed at revising the salaries of state legislators, according to State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil. The topic was recently discussed during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Legislative Assembly.

Minister Patil informed the press that although the exact percentage of salary revision has not been finalized, the government is deliberating on multiple suggestions put forth during the BAC meeting. "The government is evaluating all inputs, and we may see legislative action during this session," Patil stated. The consideration comes in light of the salaries not being updated for a considerable period.

Further deliberations also centered around a proposal for a constitution club initiative aimed at providing better facilities for the legislators. Although State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasized that some MLAs expressed concerns over travel expenses warranting a pay raise, he also highlighted his personal contribution by donating his salary to government schools, shedding light on the financial dynamics among legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025