Karnataka Government Considers Legislators' Salary Revisions

The Karnataka government is actively considering the introduction of a legislative bill aimed at revising the salaries of state legislators, according to State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil. The topic was recently discussed during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Legislative Assembly.

Minister Patil informed the press that although the exact percentage of salary revision has not been finalized, the government is deliberating on multiple suggestions put forth during the BAC meeting. "The government is evaluating all inputs, and we may see legislative action during this session," Patil stated. The consideration comes in light of the salaries not being updated for a considerable period.

Further deliberations also centered around a proposal for a constitution club initiative aimed at providing better facilities for the legislators. Although State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasized that some MLAs expressed concerns over travel expenses warranting a pay raise, he also highlighted his personal contribution by donating his salary to government schools, shedding light on the financial dynamics among legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)