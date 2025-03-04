Left Menu

Protests and Detentions: The Tension Between Punjab Farmers and Government

Ahead of a major protest, Punjab's government detained Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, sparking criticism. Farmers continue to demand policy changes, including MSP guarantees. Police action against leaders has led to widespread condemnation, with protests planned in Chandigarh. Some leaders were placed under house arrest, but the movement persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:15 IST
In an escalating conflict, Punjab authorities detained several leaders from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha ahead of a major protest in Chandigarh, sparking anger among farmer groups and opposition leaders.

The AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, faces criticism for cracking down on farmer protests, which aim to address economic losses and policy demands ignored by the state.

Despite police raids and detentions, farmers vow to continue their protests, calling on supporters to converge in Chandigarh, highlighting their enduring fight for legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

