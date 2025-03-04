Protests and Detentions: The Tension Between Punjab Farmers and Government

In an escalating conflict, Punjab authorities detained several leaders from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha ahead of a major protest in Chandigarh, sparking anger among farmer groups and opposition leaders.

The AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, faces criticism for cracking down on farmer protests, which aim to address economic losses and policy demands ignored by the state.

Despite police raids and detentions, farmers vow to continue their protests, calling on supporters to converge in Chandigarh, highlighting their enduring fight for legislative changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)