Assam Assembly Turmoil: Fight Over Pension Scheme Restoration

In a highly charged session within the Assam assembly on Tuesday, opposition parties fervently demanded the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees. This demand led to loud disruptions, a temporary halt in assembly proceedings, and an MLA's suspension for the day's remainder.

The call was spearheaded by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, who emphasized the OPS's role in securing financial futures for government workers, such as teachers, dedicating their active years to public service. Gogoi criticized the existing National Pension System and Unified Pension Scheme as insufficient, echoing concerns shared by political allies like Congress and AIUDF.

Despite these calls, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary stated that the government intends to proceed with the UPS implementation. After a contentious session and subsequent voice vote, the resolution to restore OPS was declared defeated, sparking further unrest and leading to Gogoi's suspension for incessant demands for a formal vote.

