Assam Assembly Turmoil: Fight Over Pension Scheme Restoration

Opposition parties in Assam, led by MLA Akhil Gogoi, demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, resulting in uproarious scenes and an MLA's suspension. While the government pushes the Unified Pension Scheme, the opposition insists the OPS is essential for employees' financial security post-retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly charged session within the Assam assembly on Tuesday, opposition parties fervently demanded the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees. This demand led to loud disruptions, a temporary halt in assembly proceedings, and an MLA's suspension for the day's remainder.

The call was spearheaded by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, who emphasized the OPS's role in securing financial futures for government workers, such as teachers, dedicating their active years to public service. Gogoi criticized the existing National Pension System and Unified Pension Scheme as insufficient, echoing concerns shared by political allies like Congress and AIUDF.

Despite these calls, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary stated that the government intends to proceed with the UPS implementation. After a contentious session and subsequent voice vote, the resolution to restore OPS was declared defeated, sparking further unrest and leading to Gogoi's suspension for incessant demands for a formal vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

