Supreme Court Mandates Expert Committees for Forest Land Records

The Supreme Court has issued a directive requiring all states and Union Territories to establish expert committees for consolidating land records, encompassing forest-like, unclassed, and community forest lands. The initiative aims to align with the 2023 forest conservation law amendments.

A bench comprised of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih emphasized the urgency, expecting the expert committees to complete the task in six months, adhering to Rule 16 (1) of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023. Failing compliance could hold chief secretaries and administrators accountable.

The objective is to resolve disputes under the new law. The Supreme Court reinforced the stance that no reduction in forest lands should occur without compensatory afforestation, emphasizing the environmental impact of the amendments.

