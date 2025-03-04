Supreme Court Mandates Expert Committees for Forest Land Records
The Supreme Court has directed states and Union Territories to form expert committees within a month to consolidate records of forest lands. The committees are to submit their reports within six months, complying with the 2023 forest conservation law amendments, to address key environmental concerns.
The Supreme Court has issued a directive requiring all states and Union Territories to establish expert committees for consolidating land records, encompassing forest-like, unclassed, and community forest lands. The initiative aims to align with the 2023 forest conservation law amendments.
A bench comprised of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih emphasized the urgency, expecting the expert committees to complete the task in six months, adhering to Rule 16 (1) of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023. Failing compliance could hold chief secretaries and administrators accountable.
The objective is to resolve disputes under the new law. The Supreme Court reinforced the stance that no reduction in forest lands should occur without compensatory afforestation, emphasizing the environmental impact of the amendments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
