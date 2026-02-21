Natural Farming: A Key to Environmental Preservation

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has advocated for natural farming as a vital measure to preserve the environment and ensure a sustainable future for upcoming generations. His remarks came during the 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan Samman' event, organized by the state's Environment and Climate Change Department.

During the event, Governor Devvrat presented awards to select local autonomous bodies from across Maharashtra, acknowledging their remarkable efforts in environmental protection. The initiative underscores the significance of adopting eco-friendly farming practices amid growing environmental concerns.

Alongside honoring environmental achievements, Governor Devvrat unveiled a coffee table book on the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan and 'The Climate Change Lexicon', a Marathi-English environmental glossary, aimed at raising awareness and providing valuable resources for climate action.

