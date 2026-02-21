Left Menu

Indian Innovators Shine at Earthshot Prize, Boosting Global Environmental Efforts

Indian finalists of the Earthshot Prize are noted for their cultural connection and strong community focus. CEO Jason Knauf highlighted their technological innovation and global presence. The Earthshot initiative aims to support environmental solutions and address investment challenges, emphasizing AI's role in climate action and India's potential as a global AI hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian finalists of the Earthshot Prize are making waves on the global stage, admired for their cultural empathy and community focus, as highlighted by CEO Jason Knauf during an interview at Mumbai Climate Week.

Mumbai is set to host the sixth annual Earthshot Prize in 2026, following announcements made during the climate event. Indian participants stand out as top technology innovators, maintaining a confident presence on international platforms.

The Earthshot initiative, founded by Prince William, supports environmental solutions, emphasizing investment challenges and the potential role of AI in climate action. Knauf praised India as a potential AI hub, emphasizing responsible use and global leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

