SDPI National President Arrested for Money Laundering Ties with Banned PFI
SDPI national president M K Faizy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the banned terrorist organization PFI. The ED claims a close relationship between SDPI and PFI and accuses SDPI of channeling illicit funds from PFI for election purposes.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy on charges of money laundering, linked to Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned group. The ED alleges a strong bond between the two organizations, implicating SDPI as PFI's political arm.
Faizy, detained Monday at Delhi's IGI Airport upon arrival from Kerala, faces accusations of channeling Rs 4.07 crore from PFI funds to the SDPI. The ED intends to relay their findings of 'illicit funds' to the Election Commission, emphasizing SDPI's role as a beneficiary of tainted money.
In court, the ED presented evidence of intertwined memberships and activities between PFI and SDPI, refuting SDPI's claims of independence. The ongoing investigation targets uncovering cross-border financial dealings linked to election expenses and aims to dismantle the financial nexus supporting these political entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
