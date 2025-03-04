SDPI National President Arrested for Money Laundering Ties with Banned PFI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy on charges of money laundering, linked to Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned group. The ED alleges a strong bond between the two organizations, implicating SDPI as PFI's political arm.

Faizy, detained Monday at Delhi's IGI Airport upon arrival from Kerala, faces accusations of channeling Rs 4.07 crore from PFI funds to the SDPI. The ED intends to relay their findings of 'illicit funds' to the Election Commission, emphasizing SDPI's role as a beneficiary of tainted money.

In court, the ED presented evidence of intertwined memberships and activities between PFI and SDPI, refuting SDPI's claims of independence. The ongoing investigation targets uncovering cross-border financial dealings linked to election expenses and aims to dismantle the financial nexus supporting these political entities.

