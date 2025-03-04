Delhi Assembly's Transformative New Era: Speaker Gupta's Vision

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has pledged robust action on the CAG reports concerning the performance of past administrations, tabled in the Assembly. He emphasized that this process will reach its logical conclusion, adhering to recommendations from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In an effort to modernize and preserve the Assembly's heritage, Gupta announced plans to transform the iconic Delhi Assembly building into a national monument and major tourist attraction, with input from experts. He also committed to implementing the long-delayed eVidhan project for a paperless Assembly.

Gupta, who previously challenged the dominance of the AAP in the Assembly and served as Opposition Leader, reiterated his commitment to impartiality and efficient governance. He addressed the need for regular sessions and maximum floor time utilization while ensuring fairness across party lines.

