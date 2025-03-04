UN Supports Arab Initiative for Gaza Reconstruction

The United Nations has thrown its weight behind an Arab-led initiative aimed at the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as announced by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

During an Arab League summit in Cairo, Egypt unveiled a comprehensive plan designed to rebuild the Palestinian territory, which sharply contrasts with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision of a Middle East "Riviera" in the same region.

At the summit, Guterres urged the immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and voiced serious concerns about the increasing violence in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)