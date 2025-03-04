UN Supports Arab Initiative for Gaza Reconstruction
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres endorsed an Arab-driven strategy to aid Gaza's reconstruction. Egypt proposed the plan at an Arab League summit, aiming to oppose U.S. President Trump's Middle East "Riviera" idea. Guterres emphasized immediate ceasefire talks and noted rising tensions in the West Bank.
The United Nations has thrown its weight behind an Arab-led initiative aimed at the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as announced by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.
During an Arab League summit in Cairo, Egypt unveiled a comprehensive plan designed to rebuild the Palestinian territory, which sharply contrasts with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision of a Middle East "Riviera" in the same region.
At the summit, Guterres urged the immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and voiced serious concerns about the increasing violence in the West Bank.
