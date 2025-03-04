Left Menu

UN Supports Arab Initiative for Gaza Reconstruction

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres endorsed an Arab-driven strategy to aid Gaza's reconstruction. Egypt proposed the plan at an Arab League summit, aiming to oppose U.S. President Trump's Middle East "Riviera" idea. Guterres emphasized immediate ceasefire talks and noted rising tensions in the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:30 IST
UN Supports Arab Initiative for Gaza Reconstruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations has thrown its weight behind an Arab-led initiative aimed at the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as announced by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

During an Arab League summit in Cairo, Egypt unveiled a comprehensive plan designed to rebuild the Palestinian territory, which sharply contrasts with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision of a Middle East "Riviera" in the same region.

At the summit, Guterres urged the immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and voiced serious concerns about the increasing violence in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025