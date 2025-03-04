US-Ukraine Critical Minerals Deal: A Strategic Security Move?

Vice President JD Vance is advocating for a US-Ukraine critical minerals deal, which he claims serves as a stronger deterrent against Russia compared to an international security force, a plan backed by the UK and France.

In a Fox News interview, Vance emphasized that economic gains for the US linked to Ukraine's minerals can offer a lasting security guarantee, overshadowing the proposed deployment of international troops.

This highlights strategic differences between the US and its European allies on handling security post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, igniting debates on the most effective measures for ensuring peace.

