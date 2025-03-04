Left Menu

Supreme Court Commutes Death Sentence of Familial Killer

The Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of Ramesh A Naika, a former bank manager who killed his minor children, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law. The court ruled that Naika should remain in prison for life without remission, citing unconsidered mitigating circumstances and his lack of criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:11 IST
Supreme Court Commutes Death Sentence of Familial Killer
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered that Ramesh A Naika, a death row prisoner, serve a life sentence instead, following his conviction for multiple murders.

The justices highlighted that while Naika remains guilty, his lack of criminal history and ignored mitigating factors warranted commuting his capital punishment.

The decision remarked on the tragic loss brought by Naika's actions, underscoring the need for acceptance of diverse choices in love and life, emphasizing societal norms of understanding and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025