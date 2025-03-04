Deadly Attack Shakes Bannu Cantonment: Nine Killed, Terrorists Neutralized

A deadly attack rocked the Bannu Cantonment in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday evening, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals and injuring 16 others. The chaos unfolded when explosive-laden vehicles targeted the boundary wall of the main cantonment, leading to a swift response by army personnel who neutralized six terrorists.

The suicide bombers struck the wall of Bannu Cantonment, located around 200 kilometers south-west of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, just as the sun was setting. Jaish Al Fursan, a relatively obscure faction linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for this heinous act.

Security forces have since sealed off main access points to the cantonment in a bid to control the situation. In the aftermath, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, condemned the attack, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, expressing deep condolences to the victims' families and demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)