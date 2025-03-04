Left Menu

Activism and Authority: The Clash Over Medha Patkar's Visit

A dispute arose when police advised Medha Patkar to leave a house in Telangana due to law and order concerns, drawing criticism from Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan. The incident relates to the Musi river rejuvenation project. Natarajan asserts citizens' rights to visit affected areas under democratic norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:35 IST
Activism and Authority: The Clash Over Medha Patkar's Visit
Medha Patkar
  • Country:
  • India

A conflict has surfaced after police in Telangana advised social activist Medha Patkar to exit a house she visited, citing concerns over law and order. The house in question is located in an area impacted by the Musi rejuvenation project, a contentious initiative led by the Congress government.

Criticism arose from Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, who accused the authorities of misusing their powers to prohibit Patkar from engaging with affected communities. At a National Alliance of People's Movements convention, she emphasized citizens' rights to visit and support those affected by government projects in a lawful, non-violent manner.

Natarajan further criticized broader issues concerning governmental decisions, alleging undue capitalist influence in India's foreign relations, sidelining the official diplomatic channels. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the NAPM, where key figures like Patkar and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali shared perspectives on activism and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025