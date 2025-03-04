Activism and Authority: The Clash Over Medha Patkar's Visit
A dispute arose when police advised Medha Patkar to leave a house in Telangana due to law and order concerns, drawing criticism from Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan. The incident relates to the Musi river rejuvenation project. Natarajan asserts citizens' rights to visit affected areas under democratic norms.
A conflict has surfaced after police in Telangana advised social activist Medha Patkar to exit a house she visited, citing concerns over law and order. The house in question is located in an area impacted by the Musi rejuvenation project, a contentious initiative led by the Congress government.
Criticism arose from Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, who accused the authorities of misusing their powers to prohibit Patkar from engaging with affected communities. At a National Alliance of People's Movements convention, she emphasized citizens' rights to visit and support those affected by government projects in a lawful, non-violent manner.
Natarajan further criticized broader issues concerning governmental decisions, alleging undue capitalist influence in India's foreign relations, sidelining the official diplomatic channels. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the NAPM, where key figures like Patkar and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali shared perspectives on activism and governance.
