Punjab Cracks Down on Striking Revenue Officers Amid Corruption Allegations
The Punjab government suspended 14 revenue officers, including five tehsildars, for protesting against property registration duties amid corruption investigations. The Chief Minister pledged zero tolerance for corruption and appointed other officials to maintain essential services, criticizing the strikers for causing public inconvenience.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has suspended 14 revenue officers, including five tehsildars, who had been protesting by refusing to perform property registration duties. The decision comes amid escalating tensions over corruption allegations involving some officials.
Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had issued a stern warning to the protesting officers to return to work or face suspension. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the officers for disrupting essential services, asserting that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.
To mitigate the impact of the strike, the government has appointed other officials to carry out registration duties and ensure public convenience. The Punjab Revenue Officers Association, however, has vowed to continue their protest until March 7. Despite their absence, the state plans to recruit new officers to replace those on strike, reiterating its commitment to serving the public effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Crackdown: Telangana Officials Under ACB Radar
Massive Corruption in APSC Unveiled by Enquiry Committee: BJP Alleges Congress Involvement
G Nageswara Rao Takes Helm to Combat Corruption in Punjab
Punjab Politics Heats Up: Mann Dismisses Rumors of Kejriwal's Intentions
APSC Scam Exposes Deep-Seated Corruption in Assam's Political Arena