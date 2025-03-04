Punjab Cracks Down on Striking Revenue Officers Amid Corruption Allegations

The Punjab government has suspended 14 revenue officers, including five tehsildars, who had been protesting by refusing to perform property registration duties. The decision comes amid escalating tensions over corruption allegations involving some officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had issued a stern warning to the protesting officers to return to work or face suspension. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the officers for disrupting essential services, asserting that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

To mitigate the impact of the strike, the government has appointed other officials to carry out registration duties and ensure public convenience. The Punjab Revenue Officers Association, however, has vowed to continue their protest until March 7. Despite their absence, the state plans to recruit new officers to replace those on strike, reiterating its commitment to serving the public effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)