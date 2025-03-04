Left Menu

Security Overlook: The Shin Bet's Oversight on Hamas Threat

Israel's top security agency, Shin Bet, was misled into underestimating Hamas, leading to one of Israel’s worst security failures. An inquiry revealed misjudgments contributing to the tragic events of October 7, 2023. Calls for a national investigation into government and military accountability are intensifying.

Israel's highly regarded security agency, Shin Bet, overlooked critical signs of a Hamas attack, resulting in a devastating security breach in October 2023. An internal investigation highlighted lapses that contributed to the unforeseen assault's severity.

The attack on October 7, 2023, by Hamas fighters from Gaza resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals and the abduction of over 250 hostages. Following this, over 48,000 casualties were recorded in Gaza, according to Palestinian health sources.

Amid increasing demands for a comprehensive national inquiry, Israeli military officials and intelligence agencies admitted to their failure to anticipate the attack. Despite some resignations and acknowledgments, political accountability remains limited, with calls mounting for Prime Minister Netanyahu to initiate a full investigation.

