IRS Workforce Reduction Plan Sparks Concerns

The IRS is considering slicing its workforce by up to 50% via layoffs, attrition, and incentivized buyouts, as revealed by two individuals familiar with the agency's plans.

These individuals, speaking anonymously, highlighted the potential for significant disruption given that the IRS employs around 90,000 workers nationwide.

The proposed cuts have ignited concerns, with ex-IRS Commissioner John Koskinen cautioning that such a downsizing could cripple the federal tax collection body. A memo from the White House has prompted agencies to outline reduction plans, awaiting presidential approval.

