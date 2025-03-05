Left Menu

IRS Workforce Reduction Plan Sparks Concerns

The IRS is contemplating reducing its workforce by up to half through layoffs, attrition, and buyouts. Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen warns that such cuts could render the agency dysfunctional. The decision awaits approval from the White House, without a specified timeline for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:41 IST
IRS Workforce Reduction Plan Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The IRS is considering slicing its workforce by up to 50% via layoffs, attrition, and incentivized buyouts, as revealed by two individuals familiar with the agency's plans.

These individuals, speaking anonymously, highlighted the potential for significant disruption given that the IRS employs around 90,000 workers nationwide.

The proposed cuts have ignited concerns, with ex-IRS Commissioner John Koskinen cautioning that such a downsizing could cripple the federal tax collection body. A memo from the White House has prompted agencies to outline reduction plans, awaiting presidential approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025