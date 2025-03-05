IED Blast in Jharkhand: CRPF Jawans Injured

In a recent operation, three CRPF jawans were injured following an IED explosion in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, confirmed by the police.

The victims were promptly airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical care, highlighting the severity of their injuries.

The blast took place at Baliwa in the Saranda forests, an area known for security operations, under the Manoharpur police station's limits. The incident involved personnel from the CRPF 197 battalion, who were on a search mission at the time of the explosion, according to Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe.

