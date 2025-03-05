Left Menu

South Korea Engages in Tariff Dialogue with the U.S.

South Korea's trade ministry announced plans to engage in discussions with the United States regarding tariff discrepancies after President Donald Trump highlighted higher South Korean tariffs. The bilateral free trade agreement effectively reduces tariffs on U.S. imports to 0.79% by 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:50 IST
South Korea Engages in Tariff Dialogue with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent development, South Korea's trade ministry has declared its intention to initiate discussions with the United States to address tariff differences. This comes in response to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who noted that South Korea's tariffs are substantially higher than those of the U.S.

According to the South Korean ministry, the current tariffs imposed on U.S. imports are significantly reduced due to the bilateral free trade agreement, effectively making them about 0.79% as of 2024.

This move highlights South Korea's proactive stance in maintaining economic harmony between the two nations and the significance of trade agreements in facilitating lower tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025