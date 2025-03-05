Wild Elephant Sighting Prompts Public Gathering Ban in Ayyankunnu

An urgent order was released by the District Collector on Wednesday, banning public gatherings in specific areas of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat after reports of a wild elephant appearing in residential regions.

The order applies to wards 8, 9, and 10, from 10 am on March 5 to 6 pm on March 6, as a precautionary step to protect residents from potential harm.

Any infringement on this order will invoke action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while forest officials are currently engaged in guiding the elephant back to its natural habitat.

