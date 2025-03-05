Left Menu

Threatening Video Sparks FIR Against UP CM's Alleged Threatener

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against an individual accused of posting a video threatening to attack Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Filed at the Gaur police station following a complaint from a WhatsApp group admin, the FIR charges include public mischief and criminal intimidation.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against an individual accused of releasing a video threat targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Police confirmed the development on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged at the Gaur police station after Abhishek Dubey, the administrator of the WhatsApp group 'Sanatan Dharma Sarvopari,' filed a complaint on Tuesday. The complaint arose when one of the group's members posted the alleged video.

Accusations include statements conducing public mischief under section 353 (1), criminal intimidation under section 351 (4), and a violation of section 66 of the IT Act. SHO Dharmendra Singh stated that efforts are ongoing to trace the individual responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

