Congress Appoints Singla to Manage National Assets
The Congress party has established a new department to manage its nationwide assets, appointing Vijay Inder Singla as its head. Singla, a former Punjab minister and MP, also serves as joint treasurer. The decision aligns with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call to reclaim party properties.
The Congress party has taken a significant step in managing its national assets by creating a new department dedicated to this task. Vijay Inder Singla, a seasoned party figure and former Punjab minister, has been appointed as the department's in-charge.
This development was announced by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, who noted that Singla will continue in his role as joint treasurer. The move underscores Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's initiative to reclaim properties lost during the party's previous split.
Kharge has also pushed for the establishment of party headquarters in every district across the country, as he emphasized during the inauguration of the new party headquarters at Indira Bhawan.
