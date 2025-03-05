Left Menu

Tragedy in Bannu: Suicide Attack Claims 18 Lives in Northwest Pakistan

An explosion in Bannu, northwestern Pakistan, killed 18 people, including six children. The attack targeted a military base, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and loss of civilian and military lives. The Pakistani Taliban are suspected, but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:59 IST
Tragedy in Bannu: Suicide Attack Claims 18 Lives in Northwest Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered in Bannu, northwest Pakistan, on Wednesday to honor 18 individuals, including six children, who perished in a tragic suicide attack on a military compound. The attackers used explosives-laden vehicles to breach the military base, causing widespread devastation.

The assaults, attributed to over a dozen militants, resulted in the partial collapse of the compound's outer walls and inflicted severe damage on nearby structures, including a mosque and residential building. The Pakistani military confirmed the loss of 13 civilians and five soldiers. Muhammad Nauman from a local hospital reported 36 injuries.

Amidst the emotional toll, residents Abdullah Khan and Riaz Wazir highlighted the financial impact on the community. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, vowing that the plans of Pakistan's adversaries will not be tolerated. While the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is suspected, no group has yet claimed responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025