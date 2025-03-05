Tragedy in Bannu: Suicide Attack Claims 18 Lives in Northwest Pakistan

Thousands gathered in Bannu, northwest Pakistan, on Wednesday to honor 18 individuals, including six children, who perished in a tragic suicide attack on a military compound. The attackers used explosives-laden vehicles to breach the military base, causing widespread devastation.

The assaults, attributed to over a dozen militants, resulted in the partial collapse of the compound's outer walls and inflicted severe damage on nearby structures, including a mosque and residential building. The Pakistani military confirmed the loss of 13 civilians and five soldiers. Muhammad Nauman from a local hospital reported 36 injuries.

Amidst the emotional toll, residents Abdullah Khan and Riaz Wazir highlighted the financial impact on the community. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, vowing that the plans of Pakistan's adversaries will not be tolerated. While the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is suspected, no group has yet claimed responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)