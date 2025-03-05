National CEOs Conference Concludes with Key Deliverables for Strengthening Election Management

The two-day national conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories (UTs) at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) concluded today, marking a significant step towards enhancing electoral processes through technology and structured stakeholder engagement.

The conference resulted in a set of concrete deliverables, including:

Animated Videos : Customized capsule videos for each of the 28 identified stakeholders to facilitate self-paced learning on election-related roles and responsibilities.

: Customized capsule videos for each of the 28 identified stakeholders to facilitate self-paced learning on election-related roles and responsibilities. Audio Book & E-Book : Digital resources covering electoral guidelines and best practices to improve accessibility and understanding.

: Digital resources covering electoral guidelines and best practices to improve accessibility and understanding. Integrated Stakeholder Dashboards: A streamlined, role-based IT platform for efficient information flow, real-time updates, and cross-verification to minimize human errors.

Technology-Driven Electoral Reforms

In alignment with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar’s vision to modernize election management, the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to implement a unified IT architecture. The proposed dashboard will enable seamless interaction among stakeholders, ensuring secure data management, role-based access, and optimized communication channels.

Review of Action Plans & Implementation Strategy

On the second day, CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, reviewed the presentations made by each CEO, focusing on the timely execution of the deliverables. Each CEO has been assigned a distinct stakeholder group to ensure targeted implementation.

Strengthening Communication & Public Engagement

The sessions emphasized the need for:

Enhanced Coordination Between CEOs & DEOs : To combat misinformation effectively and address local electoral concerns in a timely manner.

: To combat misinformation effectively and address local electoral concerns in a timely manner. Boosted Social Media Engagement: CEOs highlighted strategies to leverage social media for voter awareness, ensuring continuous digital outreach in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Commitment to Legal and Statutory Framework

In his concluding address, CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar reiterated the importance of adhering to the constitutional and legal provisions governing elections. He underscored compliance with:

The Representation of the People Acts (RP Act) of 1950 & 1951

Registration of Electors Rules, 1960

Conduct of Election Rules, 1961

The latest guidelines and instructions issued by ECI

The conference set the stage for a more structured, technology-driven approach to electoral management, ensuring robust capacity building and streamlined operations for upcoming elections.