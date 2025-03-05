High-Value Bust: Woman Arrested with Rs 5.4 Crore Hydroponic Weed at Airport

Customs officials at Hyderabad's international airport arrested a woman passenger on Wednesday after intercepting her with hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 5.4 crore.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, was stopped at the green channel of the International Arrival Hall at RGIA Hyderabad based on specific intelligence, as per a Customs release.

Upon examination of her baggage, officials uncovered the hydroponic weed weighing 5,438 grams hidden in a check-in bag. The woman was arrested under the NDPS Act of 1985 and put in judicial custody. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)