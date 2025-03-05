Rising Violence in Maharashtra Sparks Legislative Concern

In a recent assembly session, senior NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal raised alarms over a surge in violent incidents across Maharashtra. Cases including a village leader's gruesome murder in Beed district and a protester's death while in custody in Parbhani were notably highlighted.

During his address, Bhujbal implored fellow legislators to unite in calming the worsening situation, citing the state's vulnerability to further acts of violence and criminal behavior. He appealed to Speaker Rahul Narwekar to convene a meeting with society's diverse sections to promote dialogue and peace.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the brutal attack on a Dhangar youth in Jalna, vowing for harsh penalties under MCOCA. He expressed dismay that bystanders chose to film the incident rather than assist, and confirmed one arrest related to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)