Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes 'Draconian' Drug Case Detention Orders

The Supreme Court annulled detention orders against Ashraf Hussain Choudhary and Adaliu Chawang in a drugs case, citing the lack of procedural safeguards. The court criticized the vague detention orders and set aside a previous Gauhati High Court ruling, deeming preventive detention a draconian measure demanding strict adherence to constitutional norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:19 IST
Supreme Court Quashes 'Draconian' Drug Case Detention Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declared preventive detention a 'draconian measure' and nullified the detention of two individuals in a drugs-related case, citing insufficient safeguards. The duo, Ashraf Hussain Choudhary and his wife Adaliu Chawang, had been held under the NDPS Act, which allows preventive detention for drug trafficking prevention.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih, found the detention orders to lack thorough consideration, terming them 'cryptic.' Consequently, it overturned the Gauhati High Court's dismissal of pleas against these orders, emphasizing that preventive detention severely limits personal freedom and requires strict compliance with legal norms.

The court highlighted failures by the Nagaland government's special secretary in justifying the detentions, noting no separate grounds were provided. The ruling criticized the reliance on inadequate proposals without adequate substantiation, deeming such action non-compliant with the NDPS Act, which mandates thorough assessment and explicit reasons for detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025