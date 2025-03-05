Left Menu

Delhi's Drain Desilting Efforts Face Delays

The Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department informs the National Green Tribunal of ongoing desilting work on 22 city drains, facing delays in the Kushak and Sunehri Pul areas. Efforts to resolve these issues involve inter-agency collaboration before the May 31 deadline, with further tribunal discussions scheduled for April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:33 IST
Delhi's Drain Desilting Efforts Face Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department has updated the National Green Tribunal on its progress in desilting 22 of the city's drains, assuring completion by May 31. However, challenges remain with the Kushak and Sunehri Pul areas, which require resolution within the next 10 days.

The National Green Tribunal was reviewing the desilting status of 24 drains connected to the Yamuna river. An order from February 27 by the tribunal, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and experts A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, emphasized the need for an undertaking from I&FCD's additional chief secretary on the project's progress timeline.

Despite I&FCD's affidavit stating that the desilting of covered drains rests with 'drain-covering agencies,' the department lacks authority to remove coverings, prompting a request to the Delhi municipal corporation, which has yet to respond. The tribunal will reconvene on April 9 to further address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025