Czech government to gradually lift defence spending to 3%/GDP by 2030, PM says

The Czech government has decided to gradually raise its defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2030, from around 2%, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

Defence expenditure should rise by 0.2% of GDP each year starting in 2026 when it should reach 2.2%, Fiala said.

