Clashes break out in Greece after rally outside parliament over deadly 2023 train crash

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 06-03-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Clashes broke out in Athens on Wednesday between Greek police and demonstrators protesting over a 2023 train crash that killed 57 people, most of them students, in the country's worst rail disaster.

The violence erupted after thousands of people peacefully rallied outside parliament where lawmakers debated a censure motion submitted by opposition parties against the centre-right government.

Earlier, demonstrators released lanterns into the air and held a moment of silence to honour the victims. Candles shaped the number "57" on the ground.

