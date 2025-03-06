Left Menu

Top countries face population crisis: Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated that the worlds leading economies are grappling with a population crisis.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated that the world's leading economies are grappling with a population crisis.

Speaking at a book launch, Naidu emphasised that while these countries possess advanced resources such as Artificial Intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, they lack a sufficient workforce to operate them.

''All top countries in the world are struggling. There is no population. AI and technology exist, but there are no people to operate them,'' he said.

Citing examples of Europe, China, and Japan, Naidu noted that ageing populations have become a significant challenge for these economies. However, he suggested that India remains largely unaffected by this issue.

Over the past few months, the TDP supremo has urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to have more children to counter the declining population trend.

Naidu also highlighted that India is at a pivotal moment in history. Recalling the Liberalisation, Privatisation, and Globalisation (LPG) reforms introduced in the early 1990s under the Congress government, he said India gained a ''first-mover'' advantage in the Information Technology sector.

Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Naidu asserted that Andhra Pradesh would achieve similar progress through its Swarna Andhra 2047 initiative.

Despite Andhra Pradesh facing multiple challenges, Naidu reaffirmed his determination to navigate them, envisioning the Telugu people as a globally leading community.

Comparing the state's current situation to being on a ''ventilator,'' he stated that he regularly seeks support from the central government to address its issues.

On Thursday, he also requested assistance from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The event in the port city was attended by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Sitharaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

