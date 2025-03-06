Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme Inaugurated to Strengthen Public Service Commitment

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE), under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, successfully inaugurated the first batch of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Launched by the Capacity Building Commission, this initiative aims to instill a deeper sense of Seva Bhav (spirit of service) among government officials by fostering a citizen-centric, solution-oriented, and compassionate approach to governance.

The programme, scheduled to run from 5th to 11th March 2025, consists of four structured training sessions, each lasting approximately 1.5 hours. These interactive sessions are designed to encourage open discussions, teamwork, and real-world problem-solving through service-oriented case studies and narratives.

Inaugural Address by Secretary, DoSJE

The programme was officially inaugurated by Shri Amit Yadav, Secretary, DoSJE, who emphasized the fundamental objective of public service. In his address, he remarked,

“Many of us enter public service with the zeal to make a difference. However, over time, the daily rigors of administration and limited direct engagement with citizens can cause us to lose sight of our larger mission. This programme serves as a reminder of our core purpose—to positively impact lives and contribute to the nation’s progress. Every decision and action taken by public servants has a profound effect on society.”

Shri Yadav further underscored the importance of personal growth and fulfillment in public service. He highlighted the pivotal role of citizen interaction in governance, stating that how officials engage with people, address their concerns, and resolve issues significantly influences the effectiveness of administration. He elaborated on the philosophy behind the programme’s name, adding,

*“‘Karmayogi’ embodies our duty towards our country, our department, our citizens, and ourselves. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for officials to develop *leadership skills, adopt a solution-driven mindset, and embrace Seva Bhav in their roles.”

Interactive Training & Practical Insights

The training sessions are being conducted by Master Trainers – Ms. Kajal Singh (Director) and Shri Puspendra Singh (Deputy Secretary), DoSJE, with Ms. Shipra Singh (Program Coordinator, Capacity Building Commission) providing additional support. Participants actively engaged in discussions, gaining deeper insights into their roles, responsibilities, and contributions to national development through the DoSJE’s initiatives.

During the training, the Vision and Mission of the department were emphasized, reinforcing the commitment of officials to inclusive welfare and social empowerment. The sessions included references to the successful execution of nationwide social justice initiatives, allowing attendees to relate theoretical concepts with practical administrative experiences.

Discussions also delved into policy formulation, grievance redressal mechanisms, legal frameworks, and strategies for enhancing accessibility to welfare schemes. By linking these key aspects with daily administrative responsibilities, the programme ensures that officials can seamlessly integrate these learnings into their work.

A Step Towards More Efficient and Empathetic Governance

The Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme is envisioned as a transformative initiative that will equip government officials with the mindset and skills needed for proactive, citizen-first governance. Through this structured training, the programme aspires to cultivate a cadre of officials who are not only administratively competent but also deeply committed to the ethos of public service.

With this inaugural batch successfully launched, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment reaffirms its dedication to building a responsive, inclusive, and effective governance system—one where compassion and efficiency go hand in hand in serving the citizens of India.