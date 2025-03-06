Luxembourg's Frieden: EU should strengthen defence, even if some member states disagree

More European defence is needed and EU countries should go ahead even if some of them don't agree, Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden told reporters on Thursday ahead of meeting other EU leaders in Brussels.

"We need more European defence and if one or two countries do not want to share that view, I think that the others should go ahead as much as they can. And that is what I am advocating for.", Frieden said.

