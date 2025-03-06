Over 290 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Gurugram

More than 290 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled to Bihar were seized and two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused, including the truck driver, were trying to smuggle the liquor from Jhajjar to Bihar via Gurugram by hiding it between boxes of floor cleaner, they added.

According to the police, the team of the crime unit, Manesar was informed that a canter truck loaded with illicit liquor will reach Gurugram area from KMP expressway on Wednesday night. The police team put a barricade near Pachgaon toll plaza on the expressway. Upon seeing police, the two accused tried to escape but were nabbed, they said.

A total of 294 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from the truck. Those arrested have been identified as Om Prakash from Delhi and Ramniwas from Agra. An FIR was registered against them at Bilaspur police station, the police said.

The accused are being questioned, they said.

