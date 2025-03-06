Left Menu

Over 290 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Gurugram

More than 290 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled to Bihar were seized and two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.The arrested accused, including the truck driver, were trying to smuggle the liquor from Jhajjar to Bihar via Gurugram by hiding it between boxes of floor cleaner, they added.According to the police, the team of the crime unit, Manesar was informed that a canter truck loaded with illicit liquor will reach Gurugram area from KMP expressway on Wednesday night.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:55 IST
Over 290 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

More than 290 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled to Bihar were seized and two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused, including the truck driver, were trying to smuggle the liquor from Jhajjar to Bihar via Gurugram by hiding it between boxes of floor cleaner, they added.

According to the police, the team of the crime unit, Manesar was informed that a canter truck loaded with illicit liquor will reach Gurugram area from KMP expressway on Wednesday night. The police team put a barricade near Pachgaon toll plaza on the expressway. Upon seeing police, the two accused tried to escape but were nabbed, they said.

A total of 294 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from the truck. Those arrested have been identified as Om Prakash from Delhi and Ramniwas from Agra. An FIR was registered against them at Bilaspur police station, the police said.

The accused are being questioned, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025