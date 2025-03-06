Left Menu

4 injured while making crackers in Odisha’s Jajpur

At least four persons, including two minor boys, sustained serious injuries in an explosion at an illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Odishas Jajpur district on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:34 IST
At least four persons, including two minor boys, sustained serious injuries in an explosion at an illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Jalpur village under Jajpur Town police station limits. The injured persons were making crackers when they exploded, police added.

All the injured were rushed to Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital in Jajpur.

The impact of the blast was so powerful that the roof and wall of the pucca house where the illegal firecrackers were being manufactured were severely damaged, police added.

''The matter is under investigation and the reason will be ascertained after the probe,'' a police official said.

