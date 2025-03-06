Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Sudan launches case against United Arab Emirates at World Court

"According to Sudan, all such acts have been 'perpetrated and enabled by the direct support given to the rebel RSF militia and related militia groups by the United Arab Emirates,'" the World Court said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Sudan launches case against United Arab Emirates at World Court

(Adds UAE seeking dismissal of case, quotes, and background) AMSTERDAM/DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) -

Sudan has filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the World Court for allegedly arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to attacks in West Darfur state, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday. The United Arab Emirates would seek immediate dismissal of the case, which it said lacked "any legal or factual basis," a UAE official said in a statement to Reuters.

The Sudanese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Sudanese officials have frequently accused the UAE of supporting the RSF, its rivals in an almost two-year civil war, charges the UAE denies but U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers have found credible.

West Darfur state and its capital Geneina were the site of intense ethnic-based attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias against the Masalit in 2023, documented in detail by Reuters. "According to Sudan, all such acts have been 'perpetrated

and enabled by the direct support given to the rebel RSF militia and related militia groups by the United Arab Emirates,'" the World Court said in a statement. "The UAE is aware of the recent application by the Sudanese Armed Force's representative to the International Court of Justice, which is nothing more than a cynical publicity stunt aimed at diverting attention from the established complicity of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the widespread atrocities that continue to devastate Sudan and its people," the UAE official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025