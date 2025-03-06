White House: no decision yet on legal status for Ukrainians in US

The White House said on Thursday no decision has been made yet on whether to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia.

"The truth: no decision has been made at this time," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in an X post after Reuters reported the move was expected.

